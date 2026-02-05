Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves amendment to services agreement for additional beds at Max Dwarka

Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves amendment to services agreement for additional beds at Max Dwarka

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

At meeting held on 05 February 2026

The board of Max Healthcare Institute at its meeting held on 05 February 2026 has approved the amendment to the existing services agreement to extend the current arrangement to ~260 additional beds being constructed by Muthoot Hospitals at the same site where 300-bedded Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka (Max Dwarka) is presently operational.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

