Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tube Investments of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tube Investments of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2026.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2026.

Tube Investments of India Ltd lost 9.91% to Rs 2375.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 79725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15970 shares in the past one month.

 

Hexaware Technologies Ltd crashed 7.21% to Rs 640.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47901 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd tumbled 7.15% to Rs 68.01. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Uno Minda share price today

Uno Minda share price rises 3% on Q3 profit and capacity addition plan

Tube Investments

Tube Investments of India shares tumble 11% post Q3 results

Stock market live update today: nifty sensex fall; gold and silver ETF declines

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty near 25,650; Hind Copper Q3 net zooms 148%

New Zealand

Want a home in New Zealand? This visa will soon let you buy at Rs 27 crore

Sony

Strong global sales lift Sony Q3 profit 11%, boosts annual outlook

Ashapura Minechem Ltd corrected 6.96% to Rs 679.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58170 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd fell 6.89% to Rs 15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves amendment to services agreement for additional beds at Max Dwarka

Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves amendment to services agreement for additional beds at Max Dwarka

Quality Power Electrical spurts as Q3 skyrockets 221% YoY to Rs 63 cr

Quality Power Electrical spurts as Q3 skyrockets 221% YoY to Rs 63 cr

Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

PB Fintech jumps as QIP plan put on hold

PB Fintech jumps as QIP plan put on hold

Deep Industries posts nearly 50% YoY jump in Q3 PAT

Deep Industries posts nearly 50% YoY jump in Q3 PAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingSmall Midcap StocksStocks to Buy TodaySBI Q3 Results PreviewIDBI Bank ShareSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today