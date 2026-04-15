Uno Minda Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1096.7, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.58% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Uno Minda Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1096.7, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Uno Minda Ltd has risen around 7.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26084.55, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1098.7, up 1.98% on the day. Uno Minda Ltd is up 28.58% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 63.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.