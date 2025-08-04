Monday, August 04, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UPI transactions hit record high of 19.47 billion in Jul-25, total value surges 21% on year

UPI transactions hit record high of 19.47 billion in Jul-25, total value surges 21% on year

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
The number of transactions via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record high of 19.47 billion in July, according to latest data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). In terms of value, it was Rs 25.08 lakh crore, the second highest after Rs 25.14 lakh crore recorded in May. In terms of volume, the last highest number was 18.67 billion reported in May, which declined to 18.39 billion in June with transaction amount Rs 24.03 lakh crore. The value of the transactions worked at Rs 25.08 lakh crore in June against Rs 20.64 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, recorded a spike of 21 on an annual basis. On a month-on-month basis too, the growth was impressive at 4.3%.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

