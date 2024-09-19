Thomas Cook opens new franchise outlet in Chromepet, Chennai

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Thomas Cook (India) has inaugurated its new franchise outlet in Chromepet, Chennai - to leverage the high-growth market of the city and its surrounding catchments. Chromepet is a preferred residential locality in Chennai - with proximity to the airport and connectivity to prominent areas, including IT and business parks. The new Chennai outlet expands Thomas Cook India's network to 9 locations in the city and 15 across Tamil Nadu.