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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative net longs at around one-year high

US dollar index speculative net longs at around one-year high

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

US dollar index speculators sharply reversed its stance and turned net long, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 3693 contracts in the data reported through March 17, 2026, its highest level in almost a year and showing an increase of 9575 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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