US dollar index speculators add net short position

US dollar index speculators add net short position

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
US dollar index speculators slipped back and turned net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 1789 contracts in the data reported through February 24, 2026, showing an increase of 2117 net short positions compared to the previous week.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

