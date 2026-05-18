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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar net speculative long positions rise

US dollar net speculative long positions rise

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market sharply increased net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 3187 contracts in the data reported through May 12, 2026, marking a rise of 2494 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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