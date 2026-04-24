UTI AMC slumps after dismal Q4 performance

UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) tumbled 5.21% to Rs 982 after the AMC reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 67 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 87 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total revenue from operations rose by 4% YoY to Rs 390 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Total expenses jumped by 89% to Rs 419 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. The AMC has recorded a net loss on fair value changes of Rs 176 crore in the fourth quarter. The figure for the same period last year was Rs 10 crore.

The company recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 16.80 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 154 crore in Q4 FY25.

The total group assets under management (AUM) for UTI Asset Management Company stood at Rs 23,42,038 crore at the end of March 2026.

As on 31 March 2026, UTI MF's quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) was Rs 3,88,470 crore.

Equity assets (active + passive) contributed 70% to UTI MF's total average AUM.

The ratio of equity-oriented QAAUM to non-equity-oriented QAAUM stood at 70:30, compared to the industry ratio of 61:39. The total number of live folios as of 31 March 2026 was 1.38 crore.

Gross inflow mobilized through SIP for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 stood at Rs 2,457 crore. SIP AUM as of the quarter-end stood at Rs 39,813 crore, an increase of 5.91% as compared to March 31, 2025.

Digital purchase transactions increased to 61.04 lakhs, an increase of 22.79 % as against quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The board of directors of the company has proposed a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share for financial year 2025-2026.

UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) is the investment manager to UTI Mutual Fund. UTI AMC is registered as Portfolio Manager with SEBI and through its subsidiary it acts as Fund manager for AIF, among others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network.