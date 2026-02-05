UTI Asset Management Company allots 1,927 equity shares under ESOS
UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 1,927 equity shares under ESOS on 05 February 2026.
Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,28,51,72,030 (12,85,17,203 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,28,51,91,300 (12,85,19,130 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 7:32 PM IST