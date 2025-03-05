Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 93.03 points or 2.01% at 4712.03 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Nava Ltd (up 7.64%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 5.29%),K.P. Energy Ltd (up 4.99%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.83%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 3.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 3.68%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.4%), SJVN Ltd (up 3.23%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.23%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 3.22%).

On the other hand, NLC India Ltd (down 0.51%), turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 779.29 or 1.8% at 44105.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 225.91 points or 1.68% at 13665.15.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Force Motors rises 3% after reporting February sales; Check out details

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

TS Inter exam 2025: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year exams will take place on March 5, 6

silver

Silver may remain choppy amid Trump-led tariff war: Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Image: Bloomberg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 450 pts, Nifty near 22,250; all sectors rally

youtube

YouTube evaluates Netflix-like UI on TV with option for in-app purchases

The Nifty 50 index was up 154.95 points or 0.7% at 22237.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 482.35 points or 0.66% at 73472.28.

On BSE,2737 shares were trading in green, 510 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks rise

Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology shares rise

RVNL edges higher after securing Rs 729 crore contract from HPSEBL

RVNL edges higher after securing Rs 729 crore contract from HPSEBL

Granules India Ltd Falls 3.02%

Granules India Ltd Falls 3.02%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Surges 2.81%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.27%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Surges 2.81%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.27%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayJan Vishwas Bill 2.0Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Balaji Phosphates IPO AllotmentWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon