Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 18.2 points or 0.29% at 6192.34 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.55%), NLC India Ltd (down 1.25%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.99%),Nava Ltd (down 0.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.91%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.87%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.8%), SJVN Ltd (down 0.75%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.47%).

On the other hand, RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 4.97%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 3.02%), and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 2.36%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 413.66 or 0.82% at 50646.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 103.27 points or 0.67% at 15442.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.05 points or 0.36% at 23407.

The BSE Sensex index was up 279.96 points or 0.37% at 76886.53.

On BSE,2316 shares were trading in green, 1508 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

