Va Tech Wabag bags order worth USD 14 million in Bahrain

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) has secured an order worth ~USD 14 Million (Rs 121 crores) from BAPCO Refining B.S.C (BAPCO) towards operation (O&M) of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWTP) located in the Kingdom of Bahrain, for a period of 7 years.

This state-of-the-art IWTP treats 4,400 US gallons per minute (USGPM) of Wastewater and is based on advanced Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) technology, which ensures superior treatment efficiency, meeting stringent environmental and industrial standards.

With this breakthrough order, WABAG further extends its O&M portfolio in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is worth noting that WABAG is already performing the O&M of the 40 MLD Madinat Salman Sewage Treatment Plant in the Kingdom of Bahrain, since November 2018.

 

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

