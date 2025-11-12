Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 115.08% to Rs 46.20 crore

Net profit of Valiant Laboratories reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 115.08% to Rs 46.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales46.2021.48 115 OPM %0.15-31.38 -PBDT0.81-3.39 LP PBT0.28-3.91 LP NP0.20-4.74 LP

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

