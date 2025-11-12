Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 115.08% to Rs 46.20 croreNet profit of Valiant Laboratories reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 115.08% to Rs 46.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales46.2021.48 115 OPM %0.15-31.38 -PBDT0.81-3.39 LP PBT0.28-3.91 LP NP0.20-4.74 LP
