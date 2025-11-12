Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 72.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.85% to Rs 432.22 croreNet profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 72.45% to Rs 34.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.85% to Rs 432.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 302.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales432.22302.56 43 OPM %10.178.82 -PBDT53.6830.54 76 PBT46.2128.10 64 NP34.9920.29 72
