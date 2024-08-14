Valiant Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.81% to Rs 167.92 crore

Net loss of Valiant Organics reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.81% to Rs 167.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 201.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.167.92201.849.2511.8311.0122.762.2314.09-0.6212.42