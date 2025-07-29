Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.62% to Rs 5084.20 croreNet profit of Apar Industries rose 29.81% to Rs 262.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 202.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.62% to Rs 5084.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3983.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5084.203983.85 28 OPM %8.909.45 -PBDT390.73301.50 30 PBT352.52270.39 30 NP262.91202.54 30
