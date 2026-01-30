Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1187.9, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.37% in last one year as compared to a 7.59% jump in NIFTY and a 1.05% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1187.9, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 25293. The Sensex is at 82170.1, down 0.48%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 0.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21564, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1187.9, up 3.04% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 1.37% in last one year as compared to a 7.59% jump in NIFTY and a 1.05% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 33.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News