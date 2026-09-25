Vascon Engineers gains on securing work contract worth Rs 661 crore from Qualcomm India

Vascon Engineers added 3.18% to Rs 34.38 after the company announced that it has received work order amounting to Rs 660.79 crore from multinational IT company Qualcomm India.

The work order is for the development of an office facility (Block K) comprising of three basements, Ground +12 floors, and related infrastructure at Bengaluru.

The work has to be completed within 30 months from the date of site handover.

Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development.

The company had reported 91.05% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.01 crore on a 31.30% fall in revenue to Rs 151.94 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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