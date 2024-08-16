Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit declines 10.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.40% to Rs 7.63 crore

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans declined 10.42% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.40% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.638.3311.1411.761.241.341.161.300.860.96