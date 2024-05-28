Business Standard
Vedanta Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 459.4, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 52.95% in last one year as compared to a 23.45% rally in NIFTY and a 64.87% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Vedanta Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 459.4, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22959.7. The Sensex is at 75470.31, up 0.11%.Vedanta Ltd has gained around 13.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9866.4, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 150.12 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 460.8, up 0.01% on the day. Vedanta Ltd jumped 52.95% in last one year as compared to a 23.45% rally in NIFTY and a 64.87% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 89.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: May 28 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

