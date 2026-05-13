Vedanta Ltd rises for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 320.85, up 5.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.67% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% slide in NIFTY and a 46.23% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 320.85, up 5.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 23468.45. The Sensex is at 74886.66, up 0.44%. Vedanta Ltd has gained around 11.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12881.4, up 2.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 504.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 384.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 323.25, up 5.86% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 93.67% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% slide in NIFTY and a 46.23% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 65.59 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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