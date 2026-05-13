Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro slippery ahead of key data

Euro slippery ahead of key data

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Euro stayed slippery today, sliding ahead of flash quarterly national accounts and industrial production data from the euro area. EUR/USD tested around one-week low and currently trades down 0.19% at 1.1737. A drop under 1.1800 mark pulled the counter lower yesterday as the US dollar index stayed supported on US-Iran tension. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading a 112.36, down 0.17% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav dies at 38

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav dies at 38

Oil India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Oil India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Siyaram Recycling Inds gains after bagging Rs 2-crore order from The Supreme Industries

Siyaram Recycling Inds gains after bagging Rs 2-crore order from The Supreme Industries

Texmaco rail jumps after Q4 PAT surges 45% YoY; bags Rs 4,045 crore South Africa order

Texmaco rail jumps after Q4 PAT surges 45% YoY; bags Rs 4,045 crore South Africa order

Puravankara arm receives LoI for Westin Hotel project in Bangalore

Puravankara arm receives LoI for Westin Hotel project in Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaPrateek Yadav DiesVodafone Idea Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table