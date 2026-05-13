Euro slippery ahead of key data
Euro stayed slippery today, sliding ahead of flash quarterly national accounts and industrial production data from the euro area. EUR/USD tested around one-week low and currently trades down 0.19% at 1.1737. A drop under 1.1800 mark pulled the counter lower yesterday as the US dollar index stayed supported on US-Iran tension. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading a 112.36, down 0.17% on the day.
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST