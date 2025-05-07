Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 5.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.81% to Rs 1964.38 croreNet profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 5.20% to Rs 247.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 260.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.81% to Rs 1964.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1612.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.00% to Rs 1040.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1284.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 7263.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6290.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1964.381612.61 22 7263.806290.10 15 OPM %20.0624.50 -21.6029.31 - PBDT432.00433.57 0 1721.642005.47 -14 PBT339.48352.33 -4 1369.591728.11 -21 NP247.04260.58 -5 1040.571284.69 -19
