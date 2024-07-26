Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 28.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 460.87 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India rose 28.92% to Rs 67.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 460.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 402.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.