GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 12.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.62% to Rs 152.16 croreNet profit of GP Petroleums rose 12.78% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.62% to Rs 152.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales152.16125.11 22 OPM %5.266.14 -PBDT8.557.73 11 PBT7.396.54 13 NP5.474.85 13
