Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 2.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 2.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 10.17% to Rs 201.56 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 2.75% to Rs 43.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 201.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 182.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales201.56182.95 10 OPM %40.6041.53 -PBDT80.2574.02 8 PBT57.9857.19 1 NP43.2842.12 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

