Prime Focus backed BRAHMA AI partners with Google Cloud

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

BRAHMA AI, an enterprise AI content platform backed by Prime Focus, and Google Cloud, have announced a multi-year strategic partnership to enable high-fidelity, multilingual, interactive communication via digital humans that bridge the gap between organizations and their global audiences.

Google Cloud will partner with BRAHMA AI to advance its innovation and product lifecycle journey.

The combination of Google Cloud's secure, scalable AI infrastructure and generative AI models with BRAHMA AI's industry-leading enterprise AI content platform can deliver movie quality, interactive digital humans, or ATMANS. These are hyper-personalized digital likenesses, with multilingual audio generated through VAANI in BRAHMA AI Studio, and leveraging BRAHMA AI Core, an enterprise-grade data platform, making information more accessible and relatable for audiences in any language. Speaking about the collaboration, BRAHMA AI CEO Prabhu Narasimhan said, Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how organisations create and deliver content. BRAHMA AI was built as an end-to-end enterprise platform to help organisations create, manage and scale AI content across languages and global markets. From day one, we designed the platform around a strong architectural foundation of ethics, security and digital identity governance so enterprises can innovate while protecting identity, rights and intellectual property.

 

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

