Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Visagar Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Sales rise 744.52% to Rs 140.36 crore
Net loss of Visagar Financial Services reported to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 744.52% to Rs 140.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 594.18% to Rs 334.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales140.3616.62 745 334.1848.14 594 OPM %-2.675.35 --0.25-3.82 - PBDT-3.754.55 PL -1.101.82 PL PBT-3.824.55 PL -1.211.82 PL NP-3.824.55 PL -1.211.28 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Visagar Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Visagar Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Visagar Polytex standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Olympic Management &amp; Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amco India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Haria Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VXL Instruments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prime Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon