Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 17.76% to Rs 163.71 crore
Net profit of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 46.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.76% to Rs 163.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 14.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.83% to Rs 549.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 616.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales163.71199.07 -18 549.70616.49 -11 OPM %13.756.19 -12.0410.74 - PBDT13.836.67 107 38.2041.52 -8 PBT10.092.94 243 22.2925.54 -13 NP2.30-46.05 LP 14.50-23.45 LP
First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

