Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit rises 10.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 11.45% to Rs 4121.73 crore
Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India rose 10.63% to Rs 847.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 766.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.45% to Rs 4121.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3698.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 61.88% to Rs 2518.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1555.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 36.23% to Rs 14902.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10939.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income4121.733698.44 11 14902.3810939.46 36 OPM %94.8088.13 -94.8883.16 - PBDT1118.89992.14 13 3336.542089.08 60 PBT1118.89992.14 13 3336.542089.08 60 NP847.60766.16 11 2518.671555.84 62
First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

