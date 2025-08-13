Vistar Amar reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 139.53% to Rs 27.33 croreNet profit of Vistar Amar reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 139.53% to Rs 27.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.3311.41 140 OPM %8.120.88 -PBDT2.180.08 2625 PBT1.560 0 NP1.030 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content