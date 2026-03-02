Monday, March 02, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skyline India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Skyline India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Skyline India reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-300.00 -PBDT-0.03-0.03 0 PBT-0.03-0.03 0 NP-0.03-0.03 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

John Cockerill India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

John Cockerill India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

India's forex reserves drop by $2.11 billion to $723.608 billion

India's forex reserves drop by $2.11 billion to $723.608 billion

Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, Oriental Rail, ITCONS E-Solution, SWPE, Artefact Projects

Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, Oriental Rail, ITCONS E-Solution, SWPE, Artefact Projects

VST Tillers reports 36% YoY sales growth in Februray 2026

VST Tillers reports 36% YoY sales growth in Februray 2026

Concord Control Systems bags Rs 54-cr KAVACH 4.0 order from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems bags Rs 54-cr KAVACH 4.0 order from Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict