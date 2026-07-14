Volumes jump at Biocon Ltd counter
Biocon Ltd saw volume of 473.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 224.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 July 2026.
Biocon Ltd saw volume of 473.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 224.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.08% to Rs.439.60. Volumes stood at 5.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 8.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 56.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15478 shares. The stock gained 7.81% to Rs.340.35. Volumes stood at 39713 shares in the last session.
Cipla Ltd notched up volume of 8.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47526 shares. The stock rose 1.42% to Rs.1,447.00. Volumes stood at 20923 shares in the last session.
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Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 7.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.50% to Rs.522.40. Volumes stood at 7.09 lakh shares in the last session.
Alkem Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 1.9 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35790 shares. The stock slipped 0.28% to Rs.5,559.15. Volumes stood at 39767 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 11:05 AM IST