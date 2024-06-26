Volumes jump at CESC Ltd counter

CESC Ltd saw volume of 507.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37.43 lakh shares

India Cements Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 June 2024.

CESC Ltd saw volume of 507.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.53% to Rs.165.90. Volumes stood at 27.87 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd saw volume of 811.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.68% to Rs.263.05. Volumes stood at 27.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Vedanta Ltd clocked volume of 1514.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 123.32 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.15% to Rs.444.30. Volumes stood at 83.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd saw volume of 13.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.08% to Rs.697.80. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 14.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.08% to Rs.876.05. Volumes stood at 1.9 lakh shares in the last session.

