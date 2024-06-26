Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index falling 447.85 points or 1.35% at 32701.91 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 3.55%), Vedanta Ltd (down 2.14%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.85%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.68%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.36%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.09%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.01%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.78%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.3%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 157.41 or 0.3% at 52221.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 20.79 points or 0.13% at 15739.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 122.8 points or 0.52% at 23844.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 526.73 points or 0.67% at 78580.25.

On BSE,1946 shares were trading in green, 1881 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

