Friday, February 21, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Chalet Hotels Ltd saw volume of 10.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 83.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12058 shares

Godrej Industries Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 February 2025.

Chalet Hotels Ltd saw volume of 10.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 83.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12058 shares. The stock increased 0.17% to Rs.713.20. Volumes stood at 17152 shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32260 shares. The stock gained 11.67% to Rs.1,118.35. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 28052 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7433 shares. The stock rose 10.55% to Rs.825.70. Volumes stood at 2546 shares in the last session.

Also Read

RCB vs MI

WPL 2025, RCB vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of Chinnaswamy stadium

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Small, Midcaps gain; Sensex, Nifty drag; Auto, Pharma, Health drag; Metal up

UCL Round of 16

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw live time, teams and live streaming

Donald Trump, Trump

US court allows Donald Trump to continue mass firing of federal employees

Marco Rubio

Trump, Putin meeting depends on progress to end Ukraine war: Marco Rubio

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd recorded volume of 43340 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14441 shares. The stock lost 1.63% to Rs.1,230.95. Volumes stood at 10865 shares in the last session.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd witnessed volume of 82588 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31561 shares. The stock increased 0.18% to Rs.1,011.00. Volumes stood at 13489 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dee Development Engineers bags order worth Rs 27 cr

Dee Development Engineers bags order worth Rs 27 cr

Nifty slides below 22,800; auto shares decline

Nifty slides below 22,800; auto shares decline

Sanofi Consumer posts PAT of Rs 46 crore in Q3

Sanofi Consumer posts PAT of Rs 46 crore in Q3

Senores Pharma gains after arm inks pact to acquire Roflumilast tablets

Senores Pharma gains after arm inks pact to acquire Roflumilast tablets

Cipla receives USFDA nod for Nilotinib Capsules

Cipla receives USFDA nod for Nilotinib Capsules

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon