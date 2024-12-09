Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 4.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20613 shares

CEAT Ltd, ITI Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 December 2024.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 4.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20613 shares. The stock lost 9.14% to Rs.1,122.70. Volumes stood at 5231 shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd registered volume of 71121 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3848 shares. The stock rose 11.20% to Rs.3,438.40. Volumes stood at 3479 shares in the last session.

 

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 18.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.56% to Rs.351.95. Volumes stood at 35.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd registered volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98952 shares. The stock rose 5.97% to Rs.174.00. Volumes stood at 95727 shares in the last session.

More From This Section

PC Jeweller rallies as board to mull preferential allotment on Dec 11

PC Jeweller rallies as board to mull preferential allotment on Dec 11

Biocon gets VAI classification from USFDA for Karnataka facility

Biocon gets VAI classification from USFDA for Karnataka facility

Tanla Platforms appoints Naiyya Saggi as a Board Member

Tanla Platforms appoints Naiyya Saggi as a Board Member

India's auto retails sees mixed performance across segments

India's auto retails sees mixed performance across segments

RBI announces 7.59% rate of interest on Floating Rate Bond 2031

RBI announces 7.59% rate of interest on Floating Rate Bond 2031

Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 9362 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3424 shares. The stock gained 2.57% to Rs.530.50. Volumes stood at 4593 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

School,Delhi Schools

LIVE: Nothing suspicious found, says police after multiple schools in Delhi receive bomb threats

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 lower pts at 81,550; Nifty above 24,600; FMCG, pharma drag

ipo market listing share market

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO closes today; 120x subscription, GMP up 79%

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP slams Centre over bomb threats to Delhi schools, questions Amit Shah

TSPSC Group 2 2024

TSPSC Group 2 2024: Hall Ticket announced today at official website

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks to BuyIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Gold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon