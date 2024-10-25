Business Standard
Volumes jump at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12934 shares

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 October 2024.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12934 shares. The stock increased 2.14% to Rs.1,138.20. Volumes stood at 7164 shares in the last session.

 

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd notched up volume of 90606 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10364 shares. The stock slipped 11.12% to Rs.13,389.60. Volumes stood at 7035 shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd recorded volume of 12.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock lost 18.45% to Rs.1,042.95. Volumes stood at 68198 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48941 shares. The stock gained 3.00% to Rs.961.25. Volumes stood at 97730 shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd recorded volume of 8141 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2585 shares. The stock gained 2.98% to Rs.11,012.95. Volumes stood at 3971 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

