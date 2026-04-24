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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 5.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 788.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 717 shares

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 April 2026.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 5.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 788.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock dropped 1.31% to Rs.4,719.25. Volumes stood at 422 shares in the last session.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd registered volume of 40.4 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 26.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.22% to Rs.591.05. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd saw volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7295 shares. The stock increased 1.77% to Rs.1,460.75. Volumes stood at 6070 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd recorded volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12319 shares. The stock lost 1.34% to Rs.1,401.90. Volumes stood at 9111 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 4.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45829 shares. The stock increased 0.34% to Rs.3,324.05. Volumes stood at 3.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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