Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 5.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 788.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 717 shares

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 April 2026.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 5.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 788.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock dropped 1.31% to Rs.4,719.25. Volumes stood at 422 shares in the last session.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd registered volume of 40.4 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 26.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.22% to Rs.591.05. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd saw volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7295 shares. The stock increased 1.77% to Rs.1,460.75. Volumes stood at 6070 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd recorded volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12319 shares. The stock lost 1.34% to Rs.1,401.90. Volumes stood at 9111 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 4.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45829 shares. The stock increased 0.34% to Rs.3,324.05. Volumes stood at 3.48 lakh shares in the last session.