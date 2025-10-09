Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd saw volume of 30.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.86 lakh shares

Usha Martin Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 October 2025.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd saw volume of 30.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.67% to Rs.1,584.50. Volumes stood at 2.56 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Usha Martin Ltd registered volume of 68.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.21% to Rs.478.25. Volumes stood at 4.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd saw volume of 76.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.80% to Rs.206.10. Volumes stood at 7.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty50 above 25,150; Metal, Pharma lead; SMIDs advance

Samsung Galaxy S25 ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may get iPhone 17 Pro-like orange shade: Report

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

Centre defers forest diversion for irrigation project in MP's Sheopur

Office, Office space

Crisil leases office space in Mumbai, to pay ₹597 crore over 15 years

Merger, M&A

Aavishkaar Group, Jamwant launch Rs 500-cr fund for defence, deep tech

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 31.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.02% to Rs.979.60. Volumes stood at 3.35 lakh shares in the last session.

PG Electroplast Ltd witnessed volume of 143.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.55% to Rs.548.40. Volumes stood at 19.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 59.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 59.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; IT shares climb ahead of TCS Q2 results

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; IT shares climb ahead of TCS Q2 results

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 61.01% in the September 2025 quarter

G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 61.01% in the September 2025 quarter

EUR/USD slides to five-week low

EUR/USD slides to five-week low

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon