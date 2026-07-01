Volumes jump at Rites Ltd counter
Rites Ltd saw volume of 11.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43019 shares
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 July 2026.
Rites Ltd saw volume of 11.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43019 shares. The stock increased 10.59% to Rs.226.55. Volumes stood at 31853 shares in the last session.
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd saw volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11208 shares. The stock increased 3.04% to Rs.627.25. Volumes stood at 11876 shares in the last session.
RHI Magnesita India Ltd saw volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7785 shares. The stock dropped 2.07% to Rs.359.55. Volumes stood at 4526 shares in the last session.
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KPIT Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock lost 15.41% to Rs.567.95. Volumes stood at 3.18 lakh shares in the last session.
DCM Shriram Ltd registered volume of 17264 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1487 shares. The stock rose 1.68% to Rs.1,023.75. Volumes stood at 1779 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 11:05 AM IST