Volumes jump at SBFC Finance Ltd counter

SBFC Finance Ltd saw volume of 1050.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.05% to Rs.104.98. Volumes stood at 25.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 23.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70929 shares. The stock rose 16.22% to Rs.5,052.80. Volumes stood at 51727 shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 18.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98962 shares. The stock increased 9.48% to Rs.1,518.65. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd clocked volume of 68.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.60% to Rs.546.70. Volumes stood at 3.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd notched up volume of 51.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.88% to Rs.835.05. Volumes stood at 9.03 lakh shares in the last session.

