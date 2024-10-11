Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Usha Martin Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Usha Martin Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Usha Martin Ltd saw volume of 357.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 49.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.27 lakh shares

Bandhan Bank Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 October 2024.

Usha Martin Ltd saw volume of 357.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 49.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.64% to Rs.409.90. Volumes stood at 17.64 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Bandhan Bank Ltd recorded volume of 1021.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 107.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.78% to Rs.206.05. Volumes stood at 53.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Rajesh Exports Ltd clocked volume of 26.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.24% to Rs.288.60. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd saw volume of 31.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.87% to Rs.1,319.30. Volumes stood at 3.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd witnessed volume of 3.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63595 shares. The stock dropped 0.01% to Rs.4,054.00. Volumes stood at 75908 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

