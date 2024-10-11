Business Standard
Home / World News / Tesla unveils Optimus robot: 'Can do anything you think of', claims Musk

Tesla unveils Optimus robot: 'Can do anything you think of', claims Musk

Tesla chief Elon Musk claimed the potential of the Optimus robot is nearly 'limitless', including tasks like walking your dog, babysitting, mowing the lawn, and even serving drinks

Elon Musk unveiled next-gen Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus at an event. (X/Elon Musk)

Elon Musk unveiled next-gen Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus at an event. (X/Elon Musk)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At last night’s We, Robot event, the much-awaited Tesla Cybercab took centre stage. However, Elon Musk also used the occasion to showcase Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, which he boldly claims can now “do anything.” "The Optimus will walk among you," Musk stated, adding, "You’ll be able to walk right up to them, and they will serve drinks."

According to Musk, the potential of the Optimus robot is nearly limitless. He mentioned that the robot can perform tasks like walking your dog, babysitting, mowing the lawn, and even serving drinks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


He predicted that the long-term cost would be between $20,000 and $30,000. Musk confidently asserted, "I believe this will be the most significant product ever created."
 

Musk added, "I think everyone among the 8 billion people on Earth will want an Optimus buddy."

“Optimus robot will revolutionise the world more than ever!” Musk said in a post on X.

Advancements in Optimus: Gen 2 robots


In December 2023, Tesla introduced the latest version of the humanoid robot, Optimus Gen 2. This iteration brings notable upgrades over its predecessor, which could mainly walk and talk. The Gen 2 version features faster walking speeds, improved hand mobility, tactile sensors on its fingers, and several other advancements.

More From This Section

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin to meet Iranian counterpart Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan

Antony Blinken, Blinken

US concerned about China's risky sea actions, Blinken warns ASEAN

Boeing strike

Boeing files unfair labour practice charge with NLRB against striking union

Boeing

Relatives of passengers who died in Boeing crashes to face firm in court

Tesla, Tesla logo

Elon Musk unveils robotaxi, seen as key to Tesla's long-term growth


Earlier this year, Musk shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where Optimus demonstrated a new skill—folding shirts. In the clip, the robot picked up a shirt from a basket and folded it neatly on a table. The post was titled, "Optimus folds a shirt."

Musk also released another video showing Optimus walking with a human-like gait. Reactions to the video ranged from awe to mild unease, as the humanoid’s movements were eerily lifelike.

The origins of Tesla’s humanoid robot


Tesla first introduced the concept of the Optimus robot, also referred to as Tesla Bot, during AI Day in 2021. The goal was to create a versatile machine capable of taking over tasks that are dangerous, repetitive, or dull for humans.

Though still under development, Tesla continues to update and demonstrate Optimus' progress. The recent event showcased advancements in the Gen 2 model, marking another step forward in its evolution.

In 2022, Tesla revealed a prototype that could walk and perform basic tasks, like picking up items and watering plants. During the live demonstration, Musk noted that it was the first time the robot operated without any external support. He humorously acknowledged the safety measures taken, quipping, "We didn’t want it to fall on its face."

Cybercab: Tesla’s vision for autonomous transport


At the same event, Musk shared his vision for the Cybercab, a fully autonomous vehicle with no traditional controls, such as steering wheels or pedals. He claimed it would be more affordable than mass transit. Musk announced that unsupervised, full self-driving cars are expected to be available in Texas and California by next year, starting with the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, followed by the Model S and Cybertruck.

Production of the Cybercab is slated to begin in 2026.

Also Read

Tesla robotaxi

Elon Musk reveals robotaxi: Will Tesla face the same challenges as China?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos

India, Asean urge peace as tensions continue to rise in South China Sea

Jeshoreshwari Temple, PM Modi

Crown gifted by PM Modi stolen from Goddess Kali at Bangladesh temple

IIT Kanpur

28-year-old PhD student found dead at IIT Kanpur, fourth case in one year

Shantanu Deshpande

Delhi or Bengaluru? Another CEO gives verdict on best city for startups

Topics : Elon Musk BS Web Reports humanoid robots humanoid robot Tesla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon