Volumes jump at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Indus Towers Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 June 2024.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd witnessed volume of 16.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 220.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7330 shares. The stock dropped 5.37% to Rs.16,350.00. Volumes stood at 2633 shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd witnessed volume of 8025.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 81.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 98.85 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.90% to Rs.334.55. Volumes stood at 177.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 17.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.20% to Rs.1,817.50. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 198.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.49% to Rs.471.20. Volumes stood at 26.98 lakh shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd clocked volume of 171.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.56% to Rs.668.25. Volumes stood at 22.26 lakh shares in the last session.

