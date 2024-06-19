Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 1193.14 points or 1.62% at 72597.02 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, ABB India Ltd (down 3.44%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 2.86%),Thermax Ltd (down 2.63%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.63%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 2.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.21%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 2.2%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.99%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.93%), and Timken India Ltd (down 1.83%).

On the other hand, AIA Engineering Ltd (up 3.61%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.16%), and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.6%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 123.79 or 0.24% at 51570.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 107.82 points or 0.69% at 15623.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.7 points or 0.12% at 23530.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 82.96 points or 0.11% at 77384.1.

On BSE,1718 shares were trading in green, 2093 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

