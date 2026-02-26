Volumes soar at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 43.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6964 shares

Eternal Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd, Angel One Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 February 2026.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 43.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6964 shares. The stock lost 2.25% to Rs.2,459.00. Volumes stood at 3083 shares in the last session.

Eternal Ltd registered volume of 1035.22 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 29.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.50% to Rs.254.00. Volumes stood at 18.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd recorded volume of 15.01 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58097 shares. The stock gained 8.41% to Rs.344.65. Volumes stood at 62279 shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd registered volume of 1.88 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9897 shares. The stock rose 0.61% to Rs.871.00. Volumes stood at 3062 shares in the last session.

Angel One Ltd recorded volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31529 shares. The stock lost 1.93% to Rs.244.30. Volumes stood at 34619 shares in the last session.

