Volumes soar at Hindalco Industries Ltd counter

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 February 2024.

Hindalco Industries Ltd clocked volume of 395.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62.40 lakh shares. The stock lost 12.44% to Rs.510.00. Volumes stood at 45.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd witnessed volume of 5.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.38% to Rs.1,357.35. Volumes stood at 28830 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 31.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.40% to Rs.392.60. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Forge Ltd witnessed volume of 56.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.82 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.06% to Rs.1,096.35. Volumes stood at 73.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd notched up volume of 3.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.15% to Rs.443.10. Volumes stood at 79841 shares in the last session.

