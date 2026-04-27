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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at India Cements Ltd counter

Volumes soar at India Cements Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

India Cements Ltd recorded volume of 225.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 113.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares

One 97 Communications Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 April 2026.

India Cements Ltd recorded volume of 225.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 113.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.20% to Rs.445.20. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.

 

One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 186.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.94 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.91% to Rs.1,114.00. Volumes stood at 12.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 281.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.05% to Rs.318.10. Volumes stood at 16.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd notched up volume of 35.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.08% to Rs.462.10. Volumes stood at 11.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 24.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.74% to Rs.884.20. Volumes stood at 5.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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